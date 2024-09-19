Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $196.25.

Several research firms recently commented on LNG. TD Cowen raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th.

LNG opened at $180.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Cheniere Energy has a 52 week low of $152.31 and a 52 week high of $187.44.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 39.42% and a net margin of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5,000.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 153 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

