Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Free Report) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set a sector weight rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.92.

CHK stock opened at $74.51 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $69.12 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 0.46.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.54 million. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 90.8% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $37,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States. It engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of properties to produce oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana.

