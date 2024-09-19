Chesnara (LON:CSN) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $255.60

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 255.60 ($3.38) and traded as high as GBX 267 ($3.53). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 265 ($3.50), with a volume of 288,844 shares changing hands.

Chesnara Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 257.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 255.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.78, a quick ratio of 38.06 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £400.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8,833.33 and a beta of 0.47.

Chesnara Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.61 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 3.27%. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chesnara

About Chesnara

In other news, insider Steve Murray sold 16,482 shares of Chesnara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.38), for a total value of £42,193.92 ($55,738.34). Insiders own 5.22% of the company’s stock.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through UK, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

