Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Shares Up 1.9%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $146.67 and last traded at $146.65. 1,273,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 7,723,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Chevron from $192.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.41.

The company has a market cap of $266.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC grew its position in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

