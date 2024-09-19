Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at UBS Group

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by analysts at UBS Group from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PLCE. StockNews.com cut shares of Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Children’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

PLCE stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.36. 2,892,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,639,090. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 2.15. Children’s Place has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $38.03.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $1.40. Children’s Place had a negative return on equity of 4,732.98% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $319.66 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mithaq Capital SPC boosted its holdings in Children’s Place by 1,932.4% in the 1st quarter. Mithaq Capital SPC now owns 7,001,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,796,000 after buying an additional 6,656,894 shares during the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 57,740 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place during the second quarter worth $464,000. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the second quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Children’s Place by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 48,964 shares in the last quarter.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer in North America. It operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. The company offers apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children and tweens; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, Sugar & Jade, and PJ Place brand names.

