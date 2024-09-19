China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group (OTCMKTS:CHSTY) Stock Price Up 2.3%

Shares of China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHSTY – Get Free Report) were up 2.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.12. Approximately 300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

About China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group

China High Speed Transmission Equipment Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture of high-speed and heavy-duty gears for wind-turbine gearboxes and transmission systems in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It focuses on wind energy gearboxes, rail vehicle gearboxes, industrial gearboxes, and robot reducers.

