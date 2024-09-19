China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,529,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 3,295,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
China Power International Development Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. China Power International Development has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.
About China Power International Development
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than China Power International Development
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for China Power International Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Power International Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.