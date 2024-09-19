China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIF) Short Interest Up 7.1% in August

China Power International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:CPWIFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,529,300 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the August 15th total of 3,295,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CPWIF opened at C$0.40 on Thursday. China Power International Development has a 12-month low of C$0.40 and a 12-month high of C$0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.40 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.40.

China Power International Development Limited, an investment holding company, develops, constructs, owns, operates, and manages power plants in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through Thermal Power Electricity, Hydropower Electricity, Wind Power, Photovoltaic Power Electricity, and Energy Storage segments.

