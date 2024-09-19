China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,954,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 6,654,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,443.0 days.
China Vanke Price Performance
Shares of CHVKF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.09.
About China Vanke
