China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,954,400 shares, a decrease of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 6,654,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7,443.0 days.

Shares of CHVKF stock opened at $0.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.63. China Vanke has a 52 week low of $0.48 and a 52 week high of $1.09.

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. The company develops residential buildings, apartments, retail properties, and commercial offices.

