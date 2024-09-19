Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 1.4%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $58.38 and last traded at $57.72. Approximately 1,802,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 14,704,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMG shares. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $79.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total value of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 15,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $866,565.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 473,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,052,740.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,918,589. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9,652.9% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,808 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,731.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 437,227 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,392,000 after purchasing an additional 428,177 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, NCP Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

