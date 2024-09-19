Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CHH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Choice Hotels International from $144.00 to $134.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on CHH

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHH traded up $3.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.70. The stock had a trading volume of 375,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,712. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $125.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75. Choice Hotels International has a 1 year low of $108.91 and a 1 year high of $134.44.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.02). Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.42% and a negative return on equity of 3,953.67%. The firm had revenue of $435.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Choice Hotels International will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 10,025 shares of Choice Hotels International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.37, for a total value of $1,206,709.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,666 shares in the company, valued at $48,709,646.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 13,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.08, for a total transaction of $1,658,435.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,934,501.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,401 shares of company stock worth $4,497,556 in the last 90 days. 24.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Choice Hotels International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 144.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 307.4% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 163.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 65.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Choice Hotels International

(Get Free Report)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.