Choreo LLC Buys Shares of 5,787 Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Choreo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,787 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fluor during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Fluor by 6,642.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fluor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Fluor Price Performance

NYSE FLR opened at $45.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.54. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $32.31 and a 12-month high of $51.64.

Insider Transactions at Fluor

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluor Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total value of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,669.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FLR. KeyCorp raised shares of Fluor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fluor from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fluor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Fluor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Featured Articles

