Choreo LLC Invests $250,000 in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UHS. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,284.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 180 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Price Performance

UHS stock opened at $234.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.04 and a 200-day moving average of $191.16. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.90 and a 12-month high of $241.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.28.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $0.94. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.78%.

Universal Health Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the health services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UHS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $219.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Monday, August 19th. StockNews.com raised Universal Health Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $200.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $236.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 2,535 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $531,209.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Jay Peterson sold 15,141 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.85, for a total value of $3,192,479.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,595.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,970 shares of company stock worth $4,653,535 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

