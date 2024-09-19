Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,207 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $301,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,244,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Annaly Capital Management news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total value of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,280,003.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NLY opened at $20.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.07. The company has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.45 and a beta of 1.52.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NLY. Compass Point increased their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

