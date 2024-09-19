Choreo LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

JCPB opened at $48.36 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2049 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

