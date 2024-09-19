Choreo LLC Takes $250,000 Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

Choreo LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 84.4% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.88 and a 200 day moving average of $45.48. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $46.31.

JPMorgan Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

