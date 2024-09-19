Choreo LLC Takes $271,000 Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Saia by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,505,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,465,488,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Saia by 16.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,069,332 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $625,559,000 after buying an additional 149,074 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 817,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $358,206,000 after buying an additional 15,317 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Saia by 6.8% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 708,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,425,000 after buying an additional 45,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Saia by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 567,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,876,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter.

SAIA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Saia from $416.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Saia from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $479.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $444.29 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.74. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 19.14%. On average, research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

