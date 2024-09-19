Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,265,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,861,865,000 after acquiring an additional 354,946 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,097,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,968,000 after purchasing an additional 92,862 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,586,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,566,000 after buying an additional 153,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth about $259,967,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,783,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,028,000 after buying an additional 31,145 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

NYSE CHD opened at $102.61 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.25 and a twelve month high of $110.31. The stock has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.2838 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.87%.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.