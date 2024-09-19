CI Financial (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) Trading 0.7% Higher

CI Financial Corp (OTCMKTS:CIFAF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.13 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 6,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 4,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.89.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76.
CI Financial Corp. engages in the business of management, marketing, distribution, and administration of investment funds. It operates through the Asset Management and Asset Administration segments. The Asset Management segment includes fees earned on the management of mutual, segregated, pooled and closed-end funds, structured products and discretionary accounts.
