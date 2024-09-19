Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 415.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CBUS. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Cibus to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Cibus in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Cibus alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Cibus

Cibus Stock Performance

Shares of Cibus stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.88. The company had a trading volume of 226,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,132. The company has a market cap of $83.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.77. Cibus has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $23.18.

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.44 million. Cibus had a negative net margin of 9,856.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.05%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($3.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cibus will post -3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cibus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,083,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Old West Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cibus by 3.6% in the second quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cibus by 24.3% in the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 20,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Cibus in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.81% of the company’s stock.

Cibus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc, a agricultural biotechnology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.