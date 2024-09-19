Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) traded down 3.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15. 52,001 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 73,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Cielo Waste Solutions Trading Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.16, a quick ratio of 9.95 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.25. The company has a market cap of C$17.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 2.83.

Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

Further Reading

