Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) SVP David M. Rothenstein Sells 3,500 Shares

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total value of $196,840.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 205,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,552,877.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ciena Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $56.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.24, a PEG ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.94. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $63.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ciena

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. Riverwater Partners LLC grew its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 26,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 17.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the second quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 65,799 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 2.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,862 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Raymond James cut shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.15.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ciena

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.