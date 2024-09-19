Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Shares Down 1.9%

Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.79 and last traded at $28.07. Approximately 313,985 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,928,765 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.62.

CNK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush raised their price target on Cinemark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Roth Capital raised Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cinemark presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.74 million. Cinemark had a return on equity of 41.87% and a net margin of 5.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valmir Fernandes sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $679,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 204,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,566,581.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNK. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,850,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth $29,323,000. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,001,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter worth about $15,975,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cinemark in the first quarter worth approximately $13,250,000.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

