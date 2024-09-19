Cineplex (TSE:CGX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.05

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$11.05 and last traded at C$11.01, with a volume of 120113 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price target on Cineplex from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cineplex from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$695.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30,533.69.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$277.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$283.90 million. On average, analysts expect that Cineplex Inc. will post 1.0993852 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

