Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Purchased by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,575 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 967,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,776,000 after purchasing an additional 173,137 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 355.9% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 19,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 14,922 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 13.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 8,593 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 13.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 23,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,187,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,398,000 after purchasing an additional 350,087 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup stock opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.41. The company has a market capitalization of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.17 and a fifty-two week high of $67.81.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

