Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 1.4% of Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 85.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE C opened at $59.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $114.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.45. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.95%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 62.75%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

