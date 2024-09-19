Citigroup Increases Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target to $207.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup from $178.00 to $207.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 39.04% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $174.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $264.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.77.

Shares of ASND opened at $148.88 on Tuesday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $85.29 and a twelve month high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.22 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.71 and a 200 day moving average of $136.43.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 4th quarter worth $78,719,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the first quarter worth about $992,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 23.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,781,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,374,000 after buying an additional 336,976 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the fourth quarter worth about $5,779,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,648,000.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

