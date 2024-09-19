Citigroup Upgrades Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) to Strong-Buy

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $57.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.35. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $58.97.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.86 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.29% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sanofi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Sanofi by 480.8% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 10.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

