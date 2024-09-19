Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CZBT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Get Citizens Bancorp of Virginia alerts:

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts checking and savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as provides credit cards.

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Bancorp of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.