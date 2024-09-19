Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Citizens Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CZBT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, October 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Citizens Bancorp of Virginia’s previous dividend of $0.26.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CZBT traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.50. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 802. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.46. Citizens Bancorp of Virginia has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $31.00.
Citizens Bancorp of Virginia Company Profile
