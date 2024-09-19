Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Acquires New Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEV has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GE Vernova from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.64.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $235.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.43. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $241.52.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.