Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 223 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth $210,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 81,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after buying an additional 10,854 shares in the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 133,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,279 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $62.58 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $63.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

