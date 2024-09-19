Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys 278 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOG has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on EOG Resources from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total transaction of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,648,035.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $1,429,291.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $2,751,612. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG opened at $124.38 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.94 and a 12-month high of $139.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $125.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.48 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.2 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.75%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

