Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Buys Shares of 2,976 Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 4,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.6% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.1% during the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.55.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $153.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.98, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.86. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $151.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.07.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. Research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $28,617.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

