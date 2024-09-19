Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Increases Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 675 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,855,000 after purchasing an additional 59,519 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 390,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,283,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 97,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,373,000 after acquiring an additional 16,975 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 21,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,299,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $511.30 on Thursday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $372.50 and a twelve month high of $583.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $482.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $499.90. The company has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.33.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 57.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $582.25.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

