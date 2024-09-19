Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $311,000 in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GLTR opened at $109.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.90. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $112.87.

