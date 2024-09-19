Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Invests $565,000 in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Braze in the first quarter valued at about $6,724,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Braze during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Braze by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,894,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,146,000 after purchasing an additional 148,366 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Braze in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,714,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 106,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Braze alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BRZE shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $92,232.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 76,623 shares in the company, valued at $2,699,428.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 17,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $738,040.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,852,986.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 191,345 shares of company stock valued at $8,232,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.03% of the company’s stock.

Braze Stock Down 1.7 %

BRZE stock opened at $34.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.74. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.24 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $145.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 22.01% and a negative return on equity of 25.89%. Braze’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Braze

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.