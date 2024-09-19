Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IYC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,000 after purchasing an additional 11,863 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $568,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,317,000 after buying an additional 35,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYC opened at $85.44 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $62.95 and a 52-week high of $86.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares U.S. Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

The iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF (IYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US companies that provide consumer services. IYC was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

