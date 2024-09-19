Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases 1,259 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of D. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 133.0% in the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 105.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 97,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after acquiring an additional 49,740 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.1% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $708,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.11.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE D opened at $57.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average is $51.83. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.18 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 137.63%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

