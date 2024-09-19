Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Purchases Shares of 23,415 Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 23,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PGF. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 77,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Avory & Company LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 7,454 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 10.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PGF stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.96. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $15.91.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

