Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Raises Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 81.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,748 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Autodesk from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.17.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $264.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.19, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $249.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $239.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Autodesk

In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, COO Steven M. Blum sold 19,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $4,923,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,443 shares in the company, valued at $8,610,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven M. Blum sold 17,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $4,682,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,616,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,762 shares of company stock valued at $10,046,302. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Profile

(Free Report)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

