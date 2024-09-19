Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 3,311 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI decreased its position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,311 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

FDVV stock opened at $49.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.70 and its 200 day moving average is $46.73. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $36.94 and a 52 week high of $50.49.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

