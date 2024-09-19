Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Takes Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 169.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,702 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $763,764,000 after buying an additional 360,786 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 127.4% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,629 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $362,855,000 after acquiring an additional 145,453 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,075,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,431,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,431 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,561.7% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 67,555 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,941,000 after purchasing an additional 65,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 22,090.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 59,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 59,644 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTD stock opened at $1,402.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,406.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,373.84. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $928.49 and a 1-year high of $1,546.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $1,250.00 price target (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,356.25.

In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,459.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total transaction of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total transaction of $350,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

