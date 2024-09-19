CK Hutchison (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $5.51

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.51 and last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 114558 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

CK Hutchison Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.23 and its 200-day moving average is $5.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

CK Hutchison Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0707 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

About CK Hutchison

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, and telecommunications businesses in Hong Kong and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Ports and Related Services, Retail, Infrastructure, and Telecommunications.

