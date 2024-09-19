Clariant (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Shares Down 4.3%

Shares of Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.35 and last traded at $14.35. Approximately 126 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.00.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Clariant to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.40.

Clariant AG engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of specialty chemicals worldwide. The Care Chemicals segment offers specialty chemicals and application solutions for various applications in automotive fluids, aviation, construction chemicals, crop solutions, health care, home care, industrial lubricants, paints and coatings, personal care, and special solvents.

