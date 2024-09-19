CleanTech Lithium (LON:CTL) Trading Up 2.5%

CleanTech Lithium Plc (LON:CTL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 15.88 ($0.21). Approximately 154,796 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 623,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.50 ($0.20).

CleanTech Lithium Trading Up 9.9 %

The firm has a market cap of £24.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.00 and a beta of -0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 17.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 17.63.

About CleanTech Lithium

CleanTech Lithium Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of lithium in Chile. It holds interests in the Laguna Verde, Francisco Basin, and Llamara projects that covers an area of approximately 500 square kilometers. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

