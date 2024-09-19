Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick Sells 250,000 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total transaction of $8,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Clear Secure stock traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,305,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597,816. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.08. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 58.63 and a beta of 1.65.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $186.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a return on equity of 35.33% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is currently 71.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on YOU shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.20.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $933,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Clear Secure by 406.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in Clear Secure by 143.3% in the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after acquiring an additional 161,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

