Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc Sells 122,579 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 122,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $3,804,852.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alclear Investments Ii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 227,021 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $7,049,002.05.

Clear Secure Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:YOU opened at $32.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 1.65. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $33.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.08.

Clear Secure Dividend Announcement

Clear Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Clear Secure, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s payout ratio is 71.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YOU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Secure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Clear Secure by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clear Secure by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 12,469 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Clear Secure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Clear Secure by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 33,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clear Secure

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

