Clear Street LLC Acquires 8,470 Shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC)

Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLAC – Free Report) by 6,942.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,470 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition by 47.1% in the second quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 39,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 12,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of BLAC stock opened at $10.89 on Thursday. Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.39 and a 12-month high of $11.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.77.

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Company Profile

Bellevue Life Sciences Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthcare industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

