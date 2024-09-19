Clear Street LLC Acquires New Shares in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL)

Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited (NASDAQ:KACL – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Separately, Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Kairous Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,747,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KACL opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.94. Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $12.83.

Kairous Acquisition Corp. Limited does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on opportunities in Asia, excluding China.

