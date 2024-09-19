Clear Street LLC Boosts Holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA)

Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report) by 10,381.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,468 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 0.33% of Perception Capital Corp. III worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFTA. Tuttle Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. III during the first quarter worth about $485,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III in the 4th quarter worth approximately $693,000. 26.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Perception Capital Corp. III alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

Perception Capital Corp. III stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. Perception Capital Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $12.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85.

About Perception Capital Corp. III

Perception Capital Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.