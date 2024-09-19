Clear Street LLC Boosts Holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU)

Clear Street LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:SVIIU – Free Report) by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,209 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $729,000.

NASDAQ:SVIIU opened at $11.28 on Thursday. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $11.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.22.

Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

